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Mon 27th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Women's National Team Head Coach steps down

By Stephen Ignacio
27th July 2026

Gibraltar women’s football has suffered a major blow this week with the announcement that Croatian coach Stella Gotal will be departing her role.
In a statement issued by the Gibraltar FA on Monday, the association confirmed: “The Gibraltar Football Association can confirm that Gibraltar Women’s National Team Head Coach, Stella Gotal, has decided not to renew her contract and will step down from her role.”
“The Association would like to sincerely thank Stella for her dedication, professionalism and commitment throughout her time in charge of the Women’s National Team, and wishes her every success in the next chapter of her coaching career.”
“The Association will now progress its plans for the next phase of the Women’s National Team and will provide an update in due course.”
Gotal’s arrival, as the first former female professional footballer to take the reins of the national team, was hailed as a major step forward for women’s football in Gibraltar, coming at a time when the women’s national team was entering the international stage.
Although results have been mixed, including some heavy defeats, the national team saw positive developments, with confidence growing and new talent emerging under her guidance.
However, despite being head coach, Gotal was not based in Gibraltar, with much of the preparation between international windows being carried out by her locally based technical team.

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