Tue 3rd Aug, 2021

Kian Roche awarded Commander British Forces Commendation

Kian Roche recieves a commendation from Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Cdre Steve Dainton for raising £1180 during the Great Tommy Sleepover for the Royal British Leigon Industries.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd August 2021

Eight-year old Kian Roche has recently received a Commander British Forces Commendation from Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces (CBF) after raising over £1000 for the Great Tommy Sleepover.

The Commendation recognises his exceptional fund-raising achievement.

Kian first found out about the Great Tommy Sleepover through the youth club based in HELM Point, Four Corners. The Sleepover is an event which challenges families to sleep outside for one night to raise funds for The Royal British Legion Industries.

However, the initiative is not just to raise money but also to increase awareness of homeless ex-servicemen and women as it is estimated there are 6,000 veterans currently homeless in and around the UK.

Eager to support the initiative Kian took his sponsor form home to his parents and asked them to help him raise money.

As Kian’s immediate family are veterans, they were keen to back this worthy cause.

Kian’s enthusiasm to support the Great Tommy sleepover was also mentioned to his family in the UK who willingly supported Kian in his fund-raising venture.

The gesture was especially meaningful as Kian’s uncle, also a service veteran, had received support from the Royal British Legion upon his return from Afghanistan.

Happy to give back in as many ways as possible, he invited all his work colleagues to support his young nephew.

