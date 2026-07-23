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Thu 23rd Jul, 2026

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Sports

Team Gibraltar ready to fly the flag

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd July 2026

The sixteen-strong Team Gibraltar awaits this evening’s opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. The team, which departed Gibraltar on Tuesday, will be one of 74 nations participating in what is a reduced Commonwealth Games programme. Gibraltar will compete in athletics, swimming, weightlifting, judo and boxing.
Jordan Gonzalez will lead Team Gibraltar into the Opening Ceremony as the flag bearer, accompanied by Holly O’Shea as Gibraltar’s baton bearer.
Gibraltar’s swimmers have already begun their preparations for the days ahead, taking to the pool today.
With the main sporting events getting underway tomorrow, Gibraltar sports fans will be able to watch the Rock’s athletes compete through the various available broadcast channels.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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