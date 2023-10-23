Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 23rd Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

‘King Calaway’ making it in the USA.

By Joe Adambery
23rd October 2023

Gibraltarian musician Simon Dumas is making his mark in the American music industry. He’s part of four-piece band ‘King Calaway’ who over the years have performed in arenas and late night US talk shows. Simon spoke to Joe Adamberry about King Calaway’s latest album ‘Tennessee’s waiting’. First up, congratulations for a great new album ‘Tennessee’s...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

Family of Mario Finlayson open artwork collection for viewing, offering some for sale

Fri 20th Oct, 2023

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
100mile day-long race for Faye Morse

21st October 2023

Opinion & Analysis
Gibraltar 1970: Not the mini-Hong Kong it was described as but it was safe and felt like home

21st October 2023

Local News
McGrail Inquiry reconvenes next week with submissions on ‘nolle prosequi’ on agenda

20th October 2023

Features
Local artist Rima signs one-year record deal with WhiteMusic

20th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023