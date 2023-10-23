‘King Calaway’ making it in the USA.
Gibraltarian musician Simon Dumas is making his mark in the American music industry. He’s part of four-piece band ‘King Calaway’ who over the years have performed in arenas and late night US talk shows. Simon spoke to Joe Adamberry about King Calaway’s latest album ‘Tennessee’s waiting’. First up, congratulations for a great new album ‘Tennessee’s...
