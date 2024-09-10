King Charles calls Gibraltar ‘a treasured member’ of UK family, as PM vows ‘no compromise’ on sovereignty

King Charles III on Tuesday described Gibraltar as “a treasured member” of the UK family, in a National Day message read to the crowd at Casemates by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who also read a letter from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer underscoring the UK’s double-lock sovereignty commitment to the Gibraltarians.

Against the backdrop of ongoing talks for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc, speakers at the political rally underscored hopes for a safe and beneficial treaty that would be mutually beneficial for all communities in this region.

But they sent a clear message too that Gibraltar and the UK would not accept any arrangement that crossed red lines on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control.

Gibraltar would remain British and only its people could decide the future of the Rock, they told the crowd in Casemate square, a standard National Day message that this year took on greater meaning in the context of the treaty negotiation.

The message from the King, delivered to the Chief Minister that very morning by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, served to put a spotlight on Gibraltar’s deep-rooted links with the UK.

“My wife and I have great pleasure in sending our heartfelt congratulations to your Chief Minister and to the people of Gibraltar as you celebrate the special occasion of your national day,” King Charles said in the message.

“Gibraltar is a treasured member of the United Kingdom family. I cherish the warm friendship enjoyed between our people - a bond and history that you're celebrating today.”

“Gibraltar serves as a crucial crossroads for wildlife migration, and I commend you all for your efforts on Nature conservation and Nature-based solutions.”

“Gibraltar’s work in these areas, protecting over thirty percent of the territory as marine and terrestrial Nature reserves, and developing climate change and travel strategies, and initiatives such as converting car parking spaces to green parks, serve as excellent examples to others.”

“My wife and I would like to take this opportunity to convey our warmest good wishes for the coming year.”

Mr Picardo also read to the crowd a letter from Sir Keir Starmer, confirming that the Gibraltar flag had been flying over the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London for National Day.

Sir Keir praised the Rock’s economic success as a diverse community, while highlighting a shared commitment to deliver a UK/EU treaty without compromising Gibraltar’s sovereignty in any way.

“The United Kingdom Government is committed to working with the Government of Gibraltar with vigour to conclude an agreement with the European Union as soon as possible, which secures Gibraltar's prosperity whilst also taking forward contingency planning,” Sir Keir said in the letter.

“You have my assurance that this Government will never compromise on Gibraltar's sovereignty.”

“The 10th of September marks the day the United Kingdom relationship was enshrined in Gibraltar's constitution, and the United Kingdom Government will continue to honour and defend it.”

“We will never enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another state against their freely and democratically expressed wishes, nor into a process of sovereignty negotiations with which Gibraltar is not content.”

“The people of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom will recognise our heritage together and our shared ambition for a peaceful and prosperous future.”

“I look forward to our governments working together ever more closely.”

Joined on the stage by his cabinet, members of the opposition, the Governor and a visiting parliamentary delegation from the UK, Mr Picardo said Casemates looked “great in red and white”, paying tribute too to those celebrating National Day at the Rock’s various healthcare services, as well as those watching from home and abroad.

BREXIT AND REEFY

The Chief Minister addressed the rally on Gibraltar’s right to self-determination and its British sovereignty, adding this will not be compromised by any potential Brexit deal with the European Union.

He told the crowd at Casemates that Gibraltar “will never surrender our British sovereignty or any part of it for any price, for any deal, or for any benefit”.

“That's what we've said here year after year, that we will never see not one grain of our sand, not one drop of our water, not one breath of our air. Never, ever, ever, and we mean it, whatever the consequences.”

“Of course, we'll work in partnership with our neighbours for the benefit of all of us. Of course, we'll work to deliver new fluidity arrangements with Europe after Brexit.”

“But we will never surrender any part of our sovereignty, jurisdiction, or control.”

During his address, the Chief Minister revealed that the Gibraltar Government has filed a legal claim in Madrid seeking the return of ‘Reefy’ to Gibraltar, the concrete block stolen from Gibraltar’s waters which now lies at the entrance to Vox’s headquarters.

“Yesterday in Madrid your Government has filed a claim for the return of the concrete block that Vox stole from our waters,” he said.

“That block is presently at the entrance to Vox headquarters. Well I have news for Vox and for you, my friends, we're going to bring back our block.”

“Reefy is coming home.”

While the tone of much of his speech was robust on the issue of sovereignty and self-determination, Mr Picardo said too that Gibraltar remained committed to securing a treaty and that he believed one could be delivered.

“I'll tell you what is also going to come, a safe, secure and beneficial agreement with the EU,” he said.

“Because I guaranteed you during the election that I would bring back a safe, secure agreement.”

“If it's not safe and secure, I will not bring it back,” he added.

“What matters is doing it right, not doing it quickly.”

“We are never going to change our position on our fundamentals, we are not going to betray our ancestors and forefathers who suffered sieges and hardships to defend this land.”

“Because we're ready for partnership, we're ready to work together with our neighbours, we're ready to build a better future for all our children, but we will never capitulate.”

“We will never give up.”

Also in attendance was Sir Bob Neil, the former Conservative MP who chaired the All- Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar and recently stepped down from frontline politics.

Sir Bob, described by the Chief Minister as “a dear friend of Gibraltar”, will be named a Freeman of the City of Gibraltar at the next sitting of Parliament, Mr Picardo said.

“He's defended Gibraltar and Gibraltarians like his own people,” the Chief Minister said.

“And he has helped to secure the single market between Gibraltar and the UK, which is our Brexit-proof guarantee of prosperity for the future.”

UK MPs

Stephen Doughty, the Minister for Europe and Overseas Territories, landed on the Rock on Monday evening to join Gibraltar’s National Day celebrations, and underscored the UK Government’s commitment to supporting sovereignty and the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Speaking on stage during the rally, Mr Doughty wished Gibraltar well on behalf of everybody in the UK, describing being involved in the occasion as a “pleasure”.

“I wanted to assure you all in person of the UK's firm commitment to supporting your sovereignty, your prosperity, your wellbeing, and your self -determination,” he told the crowd at Casemates.

“There may have been a change of Government in the United Kingdom, but there has been no change in our unwavering support for Gibraltar.”

“And as I look around this square, a historic, vibrant and diverse place, it sums up that relationship between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar, a relationship that is unshakable, as solid as the Rock itself.”

“And dates like this underscore that strength of feeling, affection, and the enduring ties between all of our people.”

“I know how important this anniversary is for all of you. Your strong desire to retain the historic link with Britain is clearly undiminished, as is the UK's determination to respect your wishes.”

Mr Doughty vowed that the UK would remain “side by side” with Gibraltar in delivering a beneficial post-Brexit treaty with the EU.

“This is of course a very significant time with negotiations ongoing about your future relationship with the European Union,” he said.

“But let me be clear that the UK and Gibraltar governments will continue to work side by side with our partners in the EU and Spain to deliver a treaty, to deliver confidence, certainty and stability to your community and neighbouring communities.”

“And while negotiations are complex, we will work together with renewed vigour to conclude an agreement as swiftly as possible.”

“But I also want to take this opportunity to assure you that the UK Government will never enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another state against your freely and democratically expressed wishes.”

“And we will never enter into a process of sovereignty negotiations with which Gibraltar and Gibraltarians are not content.”

“That is part of the unbreakable bond between us, forged through a shared history stretching back over 320 years.”

Labour MP Amanda Martin, the new chair of the All- Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar, echoed the UK’s commitment to protecting Gibraltar’s sovereignty and its right to self-determination.

“At home in the UK I am the MP for Portsmouth North, the home of the Royal Navy, so it gives me an enormous pleasure to stand here today and give our commitment and solidarity to your sovereignty and join you in your endeavour of self-determination,” she told the crowd.

“I look forward to working with you and your government to extend your education, university and apprenticeship opportunities for all young people in Gibraltar.”

A video message from Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth’s secretary-general, was played to those in attendance at the rally.

“As Secretary General of the Commonwealth and previously as a minister in the United Kingdom Foreign Office, I have long taken a strong interest in the affairs of Gibraltar,” she said.

“On behalf of our entire Commonwealth family, may I wish you all the best on this Gibraltar National Day.”

“Celebrate your self -determination and identity with pride and vigour. I will be celebrating with you.”

SDGG

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Chairman, Richard Buttigieg, said National Day has always been a day of pride.

“This is a day of celebration, a day of unity, and a day of pride, it is our national day,” he said.

“To witness thousands of Gibraltarians proudly wearing our red and white colours, celebrating our unique identity, and standing up for our right to self -determination is truly inspiring.”

“This year marks two decades since Gibraltar’s tercentenary celebrations, because in 2004 Gibraltar and its people celebrated 300 years of British sovereignty.”

“One of the more memorable events that took place that day entailed thousands of us, thousands of proud Gibraltarians standing together, firmly holding hands around the Rock of Gibraltar, forming a human chain.”

“It was a beautiful sight, a manifestation of our pride of being British Gibraltarians.”

“It was also a powerful sign of our people protecting our Rock.”

“And our sentiment has not changed and will not change.”

“The Rock of Gibraltar is and always will be ours. It is no one's to give away or anyone's to claim and we will defend and protect it within every fibre in our being.”

He urged Gibraltar to remain resolute during the uncertainty of Brexit negotiations, which he said would not compromise Gibraltar’s sovereignty.

“Some will try to take advantage of Brexit to create difficulties or scare us into accepting their demands, but we will not be coerced,” he said.

“We will not be silenced and if anyone wants to try and be a bully we will stand up to them defiantly and with courage.”

Red and white confetti filled the air after a rendition of Gibraltar’s national anthem from Nathan Payas, which concluded the speeches.