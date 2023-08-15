Kishin Alwani Foundation donates £2,000 to Red Cross Turkey and Syria appeal

by Benedict Vasquez

The Kishin Alwani Foundation charity shop has donated £2,000 to the Gibraltar Red Cross’ Turkey and Syria appeal.

The charity shop located in John Mackintosh Square is run by local philanthropist Kishin Alwani, with the proceeds donated to local charities.

This month the funds raised will support the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake earlier this year.

The money was accepted by the Red Cross, who will now funnel it through the ‘Disaster and Emergency Committee’ to bypass any admin fees and ensure that all the money goes directly to the disaster relief fund.

The fund then sets out to supports victims of the earthquake by supplying them with an array of essentials such as; food, shelter and medicine to support the casualties and victims of the natural crisis.

These essentials will be sourced from local areas to save on any transports costs and ensure that the money is being used efficiently to help as many people on site as possible.

“The Turkey and Syria crisis has fallen off the agenda,” said Lois Souza, a welfare officer sent by the red cross to accept the donation.

“However, there are a lot of people left suffering in the aftermath of the disaster, and it’s assuring to see that the victims are still being thought of, all donations are still being put to good use.”

Mr Alwani added he feels blessed to help out, adding his philanthropy makes him feel “very happy”.

Mr Alwani thanked the local community for supporting and donating to the ‘Kishin Alwani Foundation’, as well as all the volunteers that help keep the shop running and allow the foundation to make these donations.

He was also enthusiastic about working with ‘Red Cross’, adding that it would be a “pleasure to work with them in the future again” during the cheque presentation.

Ms Souza added: “Although the situation is slightly improving there are a still a lot of people who rely on our aid.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Red Cross and further support those displaced by the earthquake, donations are accepted at redcross.org.gi or by emailing: gibredcross@gibtelecom.net.

Benedict Vasquez is a student on work experience with the Chronicle.