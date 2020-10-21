Kishin Alwani Foundation makes donation to Kidney Care Gibraltar

The Kishin Alwani Foundation charity shop has donated £1,140 from the sale of items within its shop to Kidney Care Gibraltar.

Every three months, with the income from the sales within the charity shop, the Foundation donates to different charities on the Rock.

“This time we chose Kidney Care Gibraltar because they are doing fantastic work for the community,” said Mr Alwani.

“Kidney disease is a disease that people suffer immensely from.”

“In fact, I had a relative here in Gibraltar who had to go to Spain for dialysis for many years because he could not get a donation of a kidney and he passed away.”

“And so I thought it was a good idea to help people suffering from kidney disease,” he added.

Mr Alwani was joined by members of the charity outside the shop as he presented the cheque to representatives of Kidney Care Gibraltar.

Speaking on behalf of Kidney Care Gibraltar was Sunil Chandiramani, who expressed his gratitude to the Kishin Alwani Foundation charity shop.

“For us as a relatively small charity in Gibraltar, this is a welcomed donation and something we are very, very grateful for,” he said.

“We will sit down as a community and discuss as to what we are going to use it for. But, it will always go towards the patients and patient care.”

He explained that if a patient needs to go abroad to receive treatment and needs financial assistance, they will aim to provide it. But aside from that, it might be used to bring joy into someone’s life who is enduring hours of dialysis.

“When the whole Covid situaton gets better, we will probably look at spending some to take them out on a day trip and give something back to the patient and their family,” he said.

The charity is also looking at investing in what is needed for kidney care on the Rock.

“The Government have been very good and have invested a lot of money in developing the new dialysis unit for us and it has gone from a six or seven bed unit to 14 plus a couple of isolation units,” he said.

“Government have made a major investment. We just want to go into the unit and see what else is required to enhance that patient care.”

“So whether it is the use of headphones, little things that go a long way to make their experience far better.”