Thu 10th Feb, 2022

Kitchen crosses borders and draws lessons for home improvement

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
10th February 2022

Kitchen is crossing borders, with 16 local artists set to exhibit in La Linea’s ‘Casa De La Cultura’ under the theme Memory and Desire. The exhibition, which opens on Friday evening, is a result of artist Alan Perez’s contact with Macarena Alas, the director of visual arts in the La Linea council. “We have been...

