Tue 16th Mar, 2021

Kitchen re-opens at GEMA Gallery

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th March 2021

A new exhibition for Kitchen Studios returns to GEMA Gallery at Montagu Bastion featuring the work of around twenty artists.

The Gallery will re-open on Wednesday March 17 with a variety of artworks on display. Newcomers include make-up artist Nyree Chipolina with some ink art, Kaylan Escamez with graphic design work and Mark Rodriguez with a photography installation. The space has once again been transformed, with further installation works by Tina Rodriguez, a soundscape by Lizanne Figueras, and a sustainable interactive piece by Ermelinda Duarte.

The artists’ inspiration is varied and includes mandala art, church bells and the use of upcycled material.

