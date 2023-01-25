Kitchen Studios exhibit in the Fine Arts Gallery

Kitchen Studios are exhibiting their works at the Fine Arts Gallery as part of the No Cuesta d’Enero programme organised by the Fine Arts Association.

The public are encouraged to attend the brief exhibition which is open until Friday 6pm.

The exhibition brings together over 15 artists of varying disciplines, this latest show is the second time Kitchen Studios are collaborating with the Fine Arts Association, after a well-received life drawing session earlier on this month.

The exhibition also marks the first time Kitchen is exhibiting at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates Square.

The show aims to once again bring to light contemporary artists from the local scene, as part of the Fine Arts Association's January 2023 No Cuesta d'Enero programme.

Find more information about Kitchen Studios at www.gibkitchen.com or on instagram at @gibkitchen.