Wed 28th Sep, 2022

Kroll hosts cycling marathon fundraiser

By Chronicle Staff
28th September 2022

The Gibraltar branch of Kroll, a risk and financial advisory business, held a cycling marathon in aid of the EV Foundation and the Digital Skills Academy.

The event aimed to raise up to £2,000 and saw 17 volunteers cycling on an exercise bike by Piazza on Tuesday.

Erika Pozo from Kroll told the Chronicle how September is the ‘Kroll Cares’ month, where the branches globally raise funds and awareness.

She added the event will hand out awards to the volunteers for their cycling efforts.

“We are raising as much funds as we can for the EV Foundation,” she said.

Kroll will also donate 20 refurbished laptops to local students doing their GCSE and A Level exams.

