Kusuma Trust Gibraltar launches 2025 Excellence Prize

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar has launched the 2025 Excellence Prize to coincide with today’s release of A Level results.

The prize, worth £3,000, is awarded annually to students in Gibraltar who achieve exceptional results at A Level or undergraduate level and secure a place at a leading university. The trust said the award aims to encourage high achievers to pursue their chosen subject and take advantage of opportunities to study at top universities.

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar has presented the prize for more than 10 years as part of its commitment to recognising and rewarding academic excellence.

Applications for the 2025 prize opened today and will close on September 19. Application forms can be downloaded from the trust’s website.

Further details on the Excellence Prize are available at www.kusumatrust.org/gibraltar/excellence-prize.