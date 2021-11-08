La Belle Sauvage, Philip Pullman
As part of Gibraltar Literature Week, the Chronicle is publishing book reviews daily. The event organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services includes discussions with local authors live streamed on their Facebook page and talks in schools. Today CEO The Gibraltar Heritage Trust Claire Montado shares her book recommendation. Growing up on a diet of the likes...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here