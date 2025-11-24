La Linea aims to export political model to Cadiz province as key to survival 

By Maria Jesus Corrales

La Línea’s Mayor, Juan Franco, has ruled himself out as a candidate for 100x100 Unidos in Cádiz, even as he marks 10 years in office by driving the party’s expansion across the province as key to his city’s growth.

Mr Franco said the new party aims to contest the next regional elections in Cádiz province and then a series of municipal races, but added: “I will not be the candidate for 100x100 Unidos in Cádiz.”

He stressed that his political priority remains La Línea.

“I have the role I want, La Línea’s Mayor,” he said, noting that over the past decade he has received offers from the private sector and other political parties but “I remain where I was, being the Mayor of La Línea.”

Mr Franco described the decision to project 100x100 Unidos across the province as “a necessity.”

“To unleash La Línea’s potential, the rest of the province also needs to do so,” he said.

He underlined the financial stakes of maintaining influence in the Diputación de Cádiz, which 100x100 Unidos currently co-governs with Partido Popular.

“We have done the sums, and if we fail to be key players in the provincial government, we would have only around 50,000 euros a month to invest in our town. That is nothing for what La Línea needs,” he said.

Mr Franco said he is not concerned that taking his political project provincial could weaken his local standing, noting that he is currently the most-voted mayor in Spain after securing 75% of the vote in the last local elections.

But he added: “There are many ways to exercise leadership, and we want to do so by developing potential alongside the rest of the province.”

Mr Franco originally envisaged serving only two terms.

“Paradoxically,” he said, “that was the idea, but then none of the expected people to follow the leadership crystallized.”

“And, on the other hand, I believe we still have a path ahead to complete our project. In fact, in the 2023 elections, we received an even greater endorsement than in 2019.”

Looking back to his first term in 2015, he said: “I arrived with a touch of naivety, I didn't know how to navigate the media, and perhaps I would do some things differently now.”

“But I also believe we practice politics in a different way, and we maintain that, with a more institutional, more serious approach.”

On the growth of 100x100 Unidos across Cádiz, Mr Franco said he was encouraged by the presence of councillors from numerous municipalities – both from government and opposition – at the party’s launch in the provincial capital a month ago.

In La Línea, he believes “the vast majority of people have understood the message, which is that either we guarantee a presence on the Diputación de Cádiz in 2027, or we are going to face a serious problem for our public services.”

‘EXTRA FUNDING’

Mr Franco said he had examined what La Línea’s investment budget could look like in 2028 if 100x100 Unidos fails to retain a decisive role in provincial institutions.

He concluded that “the investment element of the local budget would be 600,000 euros for the entire year.”

“That’s not enough to even pave one street or buy a police car. We either have that extra funding, or we are dead,” he said.

For now, he described the current balance of power, in which his party plays a key role in both the province and the Campo de Gibraltar, as “perfect.”

He argued that only by extending the party’s localist platform across more municipalities, even if resources have to be redistributed, can they “guarantee continued funding for projects that are fundamental to us.”

Mr Franco noted that regional elections will come before the next municipal contests and confirmed that 100x100 Unidos will field a list in Cádiz for that vote.

However, he said there is clear local reluctance for him to move away from the town hall.

“In La Línea, many people told me that it's perfect, but you stay here in town. I am not going to be the candidate,” he said.

“I believe my domain is the local one, regardless of whether I can accompany the candidate in an election campaign, do some interviews, or provide visibility,” he added.

The aim, he said, is to “export” La Línea’s model to the rest of the province, “because we understand that the example of La Línea related to Cádiz, is the same as Cádiz could be about to Spain.”

Mr Franco painted a stark picture of provincial challenges.

“Cádiz leads, unfortunately, in rates of unemployment, school drop-out, low income levels, low life expectancy..,” he said.

“It is a wonderful province with a fantastic potential future. I believe that in La Línea, with a lot of hard work, we are managing to take that step, and the province has that capability.”

But he warned: “We have serious, significant dissemination work ahead of us.”

He believes the project has “a degree of guaranteed success” because “part of the work of territorial implementation is already done,” with more than a dozen independent localist platforms across Cádiz already joining 100x100 Unidos.

‘POLARISATION’

Mr Franco framed 100x100 Unidos as an answer to what he sees as public fatigue with ideological confrontation.

“I believe people are tired of polarisation,” he said.

“People want the Port of Cádiz to have a future, the A-383 to be in good condition and without potholes; or the channelling of the Guadalete river, to prevent flooding.”

“They want a degree of coordination between the Port of Cádiz and the Port of Algeciras, and that in the Campo de Gibraltar we don't have a 19th-century railway, and that’s not an exaggeration...”

“Is that left-wing or right-wing? I think it’s common sense.”

Cádiz province, he argued, carries limited political weight at national level, but this is also directly linked to La Línea’s prospects.

“We believe that to make the qualitative leap as a city, the province also needs to make it,” he said.

“I want my city to be connected to the rest of the territory in all aspects.”

“Apart from the fact that it is patently obvious that the province of Cádiz has immense potential that is underdeveloped.”

On how his earlier proposal for La Línea to become an autonomous city fits into this new provincial strategy, Mr Franco said: “I am not a dogmatist, I am constantly seeking solutions for my city.”

“And wherever I believe the good for my city may lie, I will be there.”

“At that time, we saw the autonomous city as a possibility, and what we requested was a wide consultation.”

Now, he said, the focus is on consolidating influence in regional institutions.

“We are the ones who have been governing in the Association of Municipalities and the Provincial Council for the longest time, and we want to stay there and take the leap.”

“Because what we don't achieve on one front, we will try to achieve on another. By the way, going hand-in-hand with the rest of the province.”

TREATY THOUGHTS

Turning to the proposed post-Brexit treaty for Gibraltar, Mr Franco described the Spanish Government’s work led by the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, as “historic.”

“It wasn't easy, and there had to be concessions from everyone,” he said, adding that Brexit “has cost me sleepless nights.”

“The alternative was total and absolute disaster.”

On the promised “shared prosperity” measures, he said he still has questions about how they will operate in practice.

As an example, he pointed to the proposed social fund for cross-border workers.

“I don't know how it will be financed or what contingencies it will cover,” he said.

“I have been demanding a differentiated fiscal treatment [for La Linea] for ages.”

Mr Franco insisted that La Línea’s specific circumstances require direct dialogue with the Spanish Government “because once the treaty is signed, that's it.”

“The Foreign Minister won't be focused on this, because he has other international issues, which are his remit,” he said,

“But the day-to-day issues for us are the difference between life and death.”