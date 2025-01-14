La Linea announces ‘charm offensive’ to put spotlight on city’s Brexit fears
By Maria Jesus Corrales La Linea mayor Juan Franco has again put the focus on Brexit, vowing to step up efforts in Spain and Brussels to ensure the city’s unique circumstances and relationship with Gibraltar are properly understood and factored into treaty talks. Mr Franco said La Linea needs “a space of its own” in...
