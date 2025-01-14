Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Jan, 2025

Brexit

La Linea announces ‘charm offensive’ to put spotlight on city’s Brexit fears

Photos courtesy of La Linea city council.

By Guest Contributor
14th January 2025

By Maria Jesus Corrales La Linea mayor Juan Franco has again put the focus on Brexit, vowing to step up efforts in Spain and Brussels to ensure the city’s unique circumstances and relationship with Gibraltar are properly understood and factored into treaty talks. Mr Franco said La Linea needs “a space of its own” in...

