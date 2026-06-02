La Linea bans Congo-Chile football match over Ebola concerns

La Linea City Council has banned a friendly football match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Chilenational teams scheduled for June 9 at the Municipal Stadium, citing public health concerns linked to the Ebola outbreak in the African country.

The decision was announced on Tuesday through a local decree issued by the council.

La Linea mayor Juan Franco said the measure had been taken on the grounds of “sanitary prevention”, following recommendations from the Junta de Andalucia’s health authorities and the advice from the municipality’s own health services.

Mr Franco told reporters: “The suspension is justified in a matter of health prudence, following the recommendations made by the Consejeria de Salud of the Junta de Andalucia.”

“We also have based our decision on a report from our own health services which completely discourages this football match because of health reasons.”

The council requested information on the Ebola outbreak from Spain’s Sanidad Exterior department within the Ministry of Health, as well as from the Junta de Andalucia.

Mr Franco said the information received did not rule out potential risks associated with the match.

“The situation related to the Ebola virus and the documentation that has been provided do not justify that there is no risk of any kind,” he said.

“This is the most prudent decision in view of these circumstances.”

Mr Franco acknowledged the impact of the cancellation, noting that the fixture would have attracted visitors to the town.

The mayor said: “Having to make this decision is regrettable, since a match like this is an attraction for us, but the sanitary situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo recommends it.”

At the time of deadline, nothing official had been said about the match between Congo and Denmark, scheduled for today, 3rd of June, in the city of Lieja.