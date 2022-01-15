Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 15th Jan, 2022

UK/Spain News

La Linea reaches out into space with satellite project

By Chronicle Staff
15th January 2022

On Thursday, the alliance of the companies WISeKey and Fossa Systems took its initial steps into space with the launch of the first of a planned 80-strong constellation of small satellites that will communicate with an antenna installed on the roof of La Línea City Hall. The launch is being seen as the foundation stone...

