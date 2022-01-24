La Linea to be first city in Andalucia with climate action plan
Under a Junta de Andalucía pilot scheme, La Línea will be the first city in the south of Spain to prepare and publish a municipal plan to face climate change. The environmental department of the city council has also confirmed that it is working on an overall strategy for the city to take sustainable advantage...
