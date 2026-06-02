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Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

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Local News

La Linea’s Levante beach remains closed as sewage works near completion

By Maria Jesus Corrales
2nd June 2026

The Levante beach in La Linea remains closed to bathers due to sewage spills linked to ongoing refurbishment works on the area’s sewerage network, prompting concern ahead of the start of the summer beach season on June 10.

Residents raised complaints over the weekend about the situation, while La Linea City Council said it would make every effort to secure the beach’s reopening before the season begins.

The council said it would submit technical reports on the works and water quality once the new sewerage network has been completed and tested. According to the council, the project is now in its final stages.

La Linea mayor Juan Franco provided the update following a meeting with managers from Arcgisa, the public water treatment company serving the Campo de Gibraltar, and representatives of the construction company Ullastres, which is carrying out the works.

The new network is expected to be connected to the existing system at the Castillo roundabout and Pavia Street on Thursday.

Mr Franco said the upgraded infrastructure would bring an end to sewage discharges into the sea and expressed confidence that Levante beach could reopen before June 10.

Before that can happen, the Junta de Andalucia must inspect the completed works, assess water quality and grant the necessary approval.

Mr Franco said: “We stay alert and very worried about this beach closing just when the beach season is about to start.”

Once the current phase of works is completed, the final stage of the Levante sewerage refurbishment project will begin.

This will require temporary road closures along the Levante promenade at Avenida de la Banqueta.

La Linea’s Delegacion de Movilidad Urbana said the closures would be in place from June 4 for approximately one week, affecting traffic between Avenida del Ejercito and Avenida de la Banqueta in both directions.

Diversions and other temporary traffic measures will be introduced while the works are carried out.

The closure of Levante beach has caused concern among residents and visitors, particularly as temperatures have risen in recent days.

On Monday, Mr Franco met Arcgisa management and Mancomunidad president Susana Perez to discuss efforts to reopen the beach as quickly as possible.

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