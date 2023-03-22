Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Brexit

Labour MPs briefed on Gib treaty talks

Meeting with Labour Shadow Europe Minister Stephen Doughty

By Chronicle Staff
22nd March 2023

A top-level delegation from Gibraltar led by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met with senior Labour MPs in London this week to brief them on negotiations for a treaty on the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the EU.

Mr Picardo was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who was there for the separate ongoing treaty negotiations, and the Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, who was there for separate meetings with HM Treasury.

The meetings focused on an exchange of views with Labour Party MPs and decision-makers on the developing negotiations with the European Union as well as wider political issues as they affect Gibraltar.

Those briefed included Shadow Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, Shadow Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty and Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock.

The Chief Minister also addressed a working lunch for Labour MPs and there was a reception in the House of Lords in the evening.

The visit to the Westminster Parliament included a courtesy call on the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, himself a great friend of Gibraltar and Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar.

Mr Isola took over the briefings during the early afternoon session when Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia left to meet the Foreign Secretary and the UK negotiating team.

