Tue 2nd Jul, 2024

UK/Spain News

Labour will ‘pick up’ Gib treaty negotiation and ‘turn page’ on UK’s fractured relationship with EU, Lammy says

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Photo by Jordan Pettit/PA

By Brian Reyes
2nd July 2024

Labour’s shadow Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said this week he would “pick up and get into” the Gibraltar negotiation if he is elected on Thursday and appointed Foreign Secretary after Thursday’s general election in the UK. Mr Lammy was speaking at a briefing with foreign correspondents in London at an event organised by the Foreign...

