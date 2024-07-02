Labour will ‘pick up’ Gib treaty negotiation and ‘turn page’ on UK’s fractured relationship with EU, Lammy says
Labour’s shadow Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said this week he would “pick up and get into” the Gibraltar negotiation if he is elected on Thursday and appointed Foreign Secretary after Thursday’s general election in the UK. Mr Lammy was speaking at a briefing with foreign correspondents in London at an event organised by the Foreign...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here