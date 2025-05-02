Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Lady Williams’ grandson pays tribute to her legacy

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd May 2025

The grandson of the late Lady Williams, Nick Stratham Williams, paid a tribute to his grandmother on Wednesday when he visited the Cancer Relief Centre.

Lady Williams the wife of the then Governor, Admiral Sir David Williams, founded the charity in 1983 in Transport House.

Mr Stratham Williams was joined by his husband Spencer who had treated him to the visit from the UK to mark his 40th birthday, on the year his grandmother would have turned 100.

The couple are on the Rock marking the one year anniversary since Lady Williams’ death.

Greeting them at the centre was Marisa Desoiza, chairperson of the charity and Bianca Yeo who works in the fundraising department. The couple also made a donation during their visit.

They were given a tour of the centre and were told the history of its creation, with Ms Desoiza stating she remembered the Lady Williams’ vision clearly.

“Granny did used to speak about it quite a lot because it was her pride and joy,” said Nick.

“And she was always very fond of it.”

“Ever since she's left, she's never stopped doing charity work, hosting tea parties, fundraising, doing stuff with the community that's always been Granny.”

The couple also visited the Convent and met the Governor, with Mr Stratham Williams stating it was special to see his Grandfather’s coat of arms and plaque.

