Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Laguna Youth Club Halloween community event

By Chronicle Staff
1st November 2022

The Laguna Youth Club hosted their annual Halloween community event giving the young people the opportunity to give something back to the community.

The family friendly event included food, drink and a variety of activities that were thoroughly enjoyed by all those that attended. In addition, the event included prizes to the ‘Best Costume’, and the winners of the activities on offer.

The event was organised by club users who spent weeks making and preparing the decorations for the Halloween themed event. The party was a great success and was very well attended with over 135 guests.

The recent collaboration work with Royal Gibraltar Police resulted in one of the Community Policing Team’s officers, Stephen Peach supporting the event on the evening.

This relationship between the Gibraltar Youth Service and Royal Gibraltar Police is crucial and demonstrates a united front in addressing young people in the community.

The Gibraltar Youth Service took the opportunity in thanking all the local establishments who donated towards the event.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on markzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20078637.

