Laguna Youth Club holds Halloween community event

Some 200 attendees attended the Laguna Youth Club’s Halloween community event on Tuesday.

The initiative a range of Halloween-themed activities, including a mystery box challenge, Zombie Pong, face-painting, and a spooky photo booth, creating a thrilling atmosphere for young people and families alike.

Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, and desserts with each ticket, and the event featured exciting prizes for the Best Costumes, activity winners, and a raffle.

In preparation, the youth club members dedicated four weeks to crafting classic Halloween-themed decorations, adding a vibrant touch to the event space.

Older club members also took on key roles, from helping with face-painting to running activities and supporting in the kitchen with food service, embodying the spirit of community contribution and teamwork.

“The Gibraltar Youth Service is immensely proud of their dedication and commitment,” the Government said in a statement.

“The Gibraltar Youth Service expresses heartfelt thanks to local companies and stores for their generous donations, which helped keep ticket prices affordable for everyone.”

For more information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or upcoming events, contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer, at mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 200 78637.