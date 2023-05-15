Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Laguna Youth Club plans London trip

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2023

The Laguna Youth Club took part in an overnight residential at the Europa Retreat Centre last weekend.

The group of 11 to 14-year-olds have been planning their upcoming multi-purpose trip to the UK which is being funded by the Luce Foundation.

The group will be leaving to go to the UK on Wednesday, June 7, to an outdoor activity centre in the vicinity of New Forest National Park before exploring the sights of London.

“This overnight residential was all about team building and group bonding with some focus on planning their activities in the UK, walking routes and safety aspects of being away from home,” a spokesman for the youth club said.

“Team building games included trust games, a scavenger hunt and karaoke.”

“The Gibraltar Youth Service have worked in collaboration with the Luce Foundation for two decades and have always enjoyed receiving funding for outdoor education opportunities for young people in the age range of 11 to 15-year-olds.”

“The Youth Service is very excited about this UK opportunity.”

