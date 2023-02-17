Last call for national honours nominations

The Convent has issued a last call for national honours with the Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB), under the Chairmanship of the Governor, set to meet in April to consider nominations.

The Board will consider nominations for the King’s New Year Honours List 2024, and the Gibraltar Award, which is awarded by the GHB and announced coincident with the King’s Birthday Honours 2023.

Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, who have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday, March 17 on a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) Nomination Proforma for the attention of the Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone.

A copy of the FCDO Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Reception or from the GHB Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk

Nominations should be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service.