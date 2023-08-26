Last night of Gib Fair tomorrow

The Gibraltar Fair held in the former Rooke site will end tomorrow night after over a weekend of family fun and entertainment.

At the Family Pavilion tonight Della Slade, Mantra and the Adrian Pissarello Band Universe will be performing with the final night seeing a live performance from Bob and the Boys.

The Fair has been being organised by the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), which has provided a varied range of attractions for different age groups.

All rides are priced at £3 and the event includes tombolas, games and other side stalls including those organised by local charitable and sporting organisations.