Sat 26th Aug, 2023

Last night of Gib Fair tomorrow

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
26th August 2023

The Gibraltar Fair held in the former Rooke site will end tomorrow night after over a weekend of family fun and entertainment.

At the Family Pavilion tonight Della Slade, Mantra and the Adrian Pissarello Band Universe will be performing with the final night seeing a live performance from Bob and the Boys.

The Fair has been being organised by the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), which has provided a varied range of attractions for different age groups.

All rides are priced at £3 and the event includes tombolas, games and other side stalls including those organised by local charitable and sporting organisations.

