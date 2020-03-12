Latest Covid-19 statistics to be disseminated via text message

The latest Covid-19 statistics in Gibraltar will be disseminated via text message to all Gibtelecom mobile numbers, instead of WhatsApp, starting from today.

Those registered with Gibtelecom will receive a daily text message with the latest numbers at 5pm on working days from the sender COVIDinfo.

The first message will be sent today, Thursday March 12.

The statistics are provided by the Department for Public Health to Gibtelecom and the message will be sent directly by Gibtelecom to their mobile clients, a statement from the Government said.

Neither the Government of Gibraltar or the Department of Public Health will have access to any personal information of Gibtelecom clients, the Government said.

It added: “The Government strongly believes that one of the best ways to keep Gibraltar safe is information and complete transparency.”

“This is one of the many ways we are working to achieve this.”

“We must all do our part to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”