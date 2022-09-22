Launch of book on bird migration between Europe and Africa

A new book entitled ‘Bird Migration Between Europe and Africa’ will be launched during this year’s Calpe Conference Dr John Cortes the Minister for Environment.

The official launch of the book, which has been authored by Geraldine, Stewart and Clive Finlayson, will be at 5pm on Friday at the University of Gibraltar during Calpe 22.

Calpe 22 is the 26th Calpe Conference entitled ‘The Palaearctic-African Bird Migration Systems – 50 years on’, which commemorates 50 years since the publication of Oxford scientist Reginald Moreau’s seminal book on this topic.

Copies of the book will be available to purchase from the Gibraltar National Museum shop as from Monday, September 26.