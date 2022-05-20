Lavagna’s 35-year successful run in theatre and television design
Elaine Paige, Patricia Routledge, Michael Williams, Sheila Hancock, Wendy Craig, Alec McGowan, Joanna Lumley; what do they all have in common? Simple, they have all worked on a set designed by Clive Lavagna or had a costume designed by him. Clive makes a welcomed return to our table this week and whether on stage or...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here