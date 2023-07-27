Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Lawrence Llamas appointed GHA’s Executive Director of Workforce

By Chronicle Staff
27th July 2023

The GHA’s Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, this week congratulated Lawrence Llamas on his appointment as Executive Director of Workforce for the GHA.

Mr Llamas has been appointed following the GHA formal selection process and is taking over from Evelyn Cervan, who is retiring and will be stepping down from the role in August.

Prof Geoghegan said: “I’d like to pay tribute to Evelyn who has worked in the public sector for nearly 40 years and has made a real difference to the departments she has worked in.”

“As Director General I look forward to working with Lawrence and have no doubt he will help continue to develop and support the workforce agenda for the GHA.”

For his part, Mr Llamas said he was filled with “genuine excitement and profound gratitude” for the opportunity to actively contribute to the upcoming agenda as part of the GHA's strategy.

“I believe it is important to unite the entire workforce and transform the way we work and communicate in the best interests of patients and the taxpayer,” said Mr Llamas.

Mrs Cervan joined the GHA in January in 1985 where she progressed in her career until her retirement.

“During these years I have had the opportunity to work across different departments and have held senior roles dealing with financial and operational management responsibilities for the non-clinical areas of business in the GHA,” Mrs Cervan said.

“I have been involved in some key projects that have transformed the GHA over these near to 40 years’ service.”

