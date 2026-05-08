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Fri 8th May, 2026

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Sports

League positions decided ahead of final fixtures in Gibraltar Pool Association season

By Stephen Ignacio
8th May 2026

With one league fixture remaining in the season, the main positions in both divisions of the Gibraltar Pool Association have now been officially decided.

In the Fresh Pro AVL First Division, FEC Stars remain unbeaten throughout the campaign and now stand on the verge of completing the season without losing a single match. The side still has one fixture left to play and could cap off an impressive season with an invincible league record.

St Therasas Pirates secured second place following their victory over Wrecking Balls in Thursday night’s fixtures, while Charlies Bar suffered defeat against Cormorant Boat Club.

At the other end of the table, Charlies Angels and EFSA Dragons have been relegated to the Second Division.

The Gibraltar Pool Association also noted that additional relegation places could still be introduced as plans continue for the creation of a Third Division next season.

In the KAM HIRE Second Division, Marina Sharks have officially been crowned champions and will earn promotion to the First Division for next season.

Cuephoria have also secured promotion after confirming second place in the standings.

The Gibraltar Pool Association congratulated all champions, runners-up and promoted teams following what it described as a strong season across both divisions.

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