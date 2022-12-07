Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Dec, 2022

Learning to be kind at St Paul’s School

By Chronicle Staff
7th December 2022

Children at St Paul’s School are being taught the importance of kindness through their ‘Acts of Kindness’ initiative.
As part of this project, the children in Nursery organised a ‘Harvest Food Drive’.

The children and their loved ones collected non-perishable items such as canned foods, rice and pasta.

All the items of food which were collected were donated to the ‘Caring for Gibraltar’ charity.

Jayne Wink, the chairperson for Caring for Gibraltar, visited the school and spoke to the children about the importance of showing kindness to each other and lending a helping hand to those in need.

The school thanked the children’s loved ones for their generosity and for supporting this learning experience.

