Leavers and Remainers in Brexit battle to top UK singles chart

By Laura Harding, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Two politically charged songs are in a race for a place in the top 40 as the UK prepares to leave the European Union.

Remainers are attempting to get European Union anthem Ode To Joy, performed by Andre Rieu, to the top of the singles chart, which will be revealed on the same day as Brexit.

It is currently at number 27, according to the Official Charts Company.

Meanwhile, a pro-Leave song by comedian Dominic Frisby, titled 17 Million F*** Offs - A Brexit Song, is currently at number 40.

The track was originally released a year ago on his album Libertarian Love Songs. He plans to donate any profits to charity the Maggie Oliver Foundation.

Lyrics to the song include: "They wheeled in the experts to tell us what's right,

they gave us the benefit of their foresight.

"To leave is calamitous, that's definite. Food shortages. No medicine. Planes grounded. House price crash.

"Half a million jobs lost. Cost of £4,300 to every home. Stock market collapse. Riots. No sandwiches. There'd be an outbreak of super gonorrhea. They seriously said that.

"Donald Tusk at the EU said it would be the end of Western civilisation as we know it. I'm not joking. And one more thing. If you vote to leave, that makes you racist.

"The British told them to f*** off. Seventeen million f*** offs."

Final chart placings will be announced on January 31 at 5.45pm on OfficialCharts.com and the top 40 countdown will air on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart with Scott Mills from 4pm.