Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Leavers and Remainers in Brexit battle to top UK singles chart

By Press Association
30th January 2020

By Laura Harding, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Two politically charged songs are in a race for a place in the top 40 as the UK prepares to leave the European Union.

Remainers are attempting to get European Union anthem Ode To Joy, performed by Andre Rieu, to the top of the singles chart, which will be revealed on the same day as Brexit.

It is currently at number 27, according to the Official Charts Company.

Meanwhile, a pro-Leave song by comedian Dominic Frisby, titled 17 Million F*** Offs - A Brexit Song, is currently at number 40.

The track was originally released a year ago on his album Libertarian Love Songs. He plans to donate any profits to charity the Maggie Oliver Foundation.

Lyrics to the song include: "They wheeled in the experts to tell us what's right,

they gave us the benefit of their foresight.

"To leave is calamitous, that's definite. Food shortages. No medicine. Planes grounded. House price crash.

"Half a million jobs lost. Cost of £4,300 to every home. Stock market collapse. Riots. No sandwiches. There'd be an outbreak of super gonorrhea. They seriously said that.

"Donald Tusk at the EU said it would be the end of Western civilisation as we know it. I'm not joking. And one more thing. If you vote to leave, that makes you racist.

"The British told them to f*** off. Seventeen million f*** offs."

Final chart placings will be announced on January 31 at 5.45pm on OfficialCharts.com and the top 40 countdown will air on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart with Scott Mills from 4pm.

Most Read

Local News

Two air incursions delay BA plane twice

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Local News

From hospital bed to 42km, ‘Running saved my life’

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

In new memoir, García-Margallo admits border controls were punitive politics

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Brexit

Lib Dem leader in Europe voices 'serious concerns' for Gib in trade talks

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Brexiteer calls for annual 'UK day' bank holiday near EU referendum date

30th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Detailed images of the sun open the door to 'new horizons in solar physics'

30th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Dali sculptures 'stolen from Swedish art gallery'

30th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Last Battle of Britain fighter pilot ace dies aged 101

30th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020