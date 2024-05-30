Legionnaire’s Disease genomic sequencing results discussed by strategic group

The Legionnaire’s Disease Strategic Coordinating Group reconvened following the receipt of genomic sequencing results which confirmed that two of the four recorded cases shared the same source of infection.

The meeting was to identify lessons learned and discuss future prevention strategies.

2Tests of environmental samples were unable to confirm definitely where the source originated. In the absence of further infections, the SCG therefore declared the outbreak closed. The SCG agreed that whilst testing was unable to identify a source of infection, there are important lessons to be learned about the maintenance and treatment of water systems,” said a statement from the Government.

The Director of Public Health has written to premises where positive legionella samples were found, requesting risk assessments and assurances regarding proper water system maintenance.

Premises using water systems such as misters and air conditioners should ensure that these are checked and flushed, particularly if turning them on after long periods (more than two weeks) of not being used.

Members of the public are also advised to make sure to flush any household taps that have not been run for more than two weeks, eg. when returning home from holiday. Taps only need to be run for two minutes to safely flush out any harmful bacteria.