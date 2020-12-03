LEGO Bricks exhibition ends tomorrow

Tomorrow is the last day to see the Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The exhibition has been open for three weeks since Monday, November 16, and featurs local LEGO creations.

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes officially opened The Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks last month which has been in the works since April.

During April Gibraltar Cultural Services launched a lockdown challenge asking for expressions of interest from individuals or organisations who might wish to exhibit their creations made out of LEGO bricks.

Considerable interest was shown from a number of potential exhibitors who had been very busy constructing various concepts throughout the lockdown period.

This exhibition has given the participants an opportunity to show off their creations at the John Mackintosh Hall.

For those who haven’t yet visited tomorrow is the last chance to see the creations. Entrance is free and the exhibition is open today and tomorrow from 9am to 7pm.