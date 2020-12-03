Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

LEGO Bricks exhibition ends tomorrow

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd December 2020

Tomorrow is the last day to see the Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The exhibition has been open for three weeks since Monday, November 16, and featurs local LEGO creations.

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes officially opened The Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks last month which has been in the works since April.

During April Gibraltar Cultural Services launched a lockdown challenge asking for expressions of interest from individuals or organisations who might wish to exhibit their creations made out of LEGO bricks.

Considerable interest was shown from a number of potential exhibitors who had been very busy constructing various concepts throughout the lockdown period.

This exhibition has given the participants an opportunity to show off their creations at the John Mackintosh Hall.

For those who haven’t yet visited tomorrow is the last chance to see the creations. Entrance is free and the exhibition is open today and tomorrow from 9am to 7pm.

Most Read

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Adults Highly Commended Contágiame una sonrisa By Elena Scialtiel

3rd December 2020

Features
It’s not just flu: Five lesser-known winter health problems and how to tackle them

3rd December 2020

Features
Scotland could be your top destination in 2021

3rd December 2020

Features
Adults highly commended Tetouan By Elena Scialtiel

2nd December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020