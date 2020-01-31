Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Leo Varadkar says Ireland will take firm line in post-Brexit trade talks

Aoife Moore/PA Wire

By Press Association
31st January 2020

By Rebecca Black, Aoife Moore and Michael McHugh, PA

Ireland will take a very firm line in post-Brexit trade talks, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

Fishing and farming communities will be protected during the upcoming negotiations, the Irish premier pledged.

Around a third of Ireland's fish like mackerel and prawns comes from UK waters.

Almost three quarters of UK fish is exported to the EU, the Taoiseach said.

The Republic has a budget surplus to cushion it if a hard Brexit happens at the end of the year and damaged the economy.

Mr Varadkar told Irish broadcaster RTE: "Having control of their own fishing grounds is not going to be much use to them unless they can export to the EU.

"That is why it gets tied up with trade and we are going to take a very firm line on that to make sure that we protect our coastal communities and our fishing industry."

UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told BBC Breakfast that the UK will be free to go its own way on rules and regulations after Brexit.

Asked if he could guarantee that there would be frictionless trade after Brexit, Mr Gove replied: "No.

"We want trade to be as frictionless as possible but the EU is clear, you can only have fully frictionless trade if you accept all of their rules, if you accept all their laws, you are subordinate to their judges, you are subordinate to their political structures."

Mr Varadkar said a lot of work remained outstanding.

"It is not done yet, it is not over and the next phase is the negotiation of the trade agreement between the EU and UK.

"That is absolutely essential for Irish farmers, for the rural economy, for our fishermen, for 200,000 people working in export industries across Ireland and it is also going to be essential in terms of getting the rating, the revenues and the strong economy that we need to invest in health and housing."

The Taoiseach said he was confident a "good" deal can be reached.

"We want free trade with the UK with no tariffs, no quotas, as little bureaucracy and as few checks as possible," he said.

"I am adamant that our future partnership with the UK must go beyond trade.

"It needs to cover a broad range of issues, including fisheries, universities, co-operation on research and economics generally."

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney toured Dublin Port as the first ships of Brexit day docked and unloaded.

He said: "It has such an impact potentially on the future of the Irish economy and the future of the Irish fishing industry, on the future of Irish agriculture, on the future of the Irish tourism industry."

Ireland goes to the polls for a General Election next month.

Mr Coveney added: "Put quite simply, all of the plans, all of the manifestos that are being debated and discussed in this election campaign, much of that is just aspirational if we don't maintain and protect a strong economy through the challenges of Brexit.

"We felt it was important to be in Dublin Port where 60% of everything that comes into Ireland comes through, and the port, working with other agencies in the state, have spent 30 million euros to prepare for the new realities of Brexit.

"We are, as of today, Brexit-ready, and we are prepared for the new realities should there be no transition period in place."

Brexit Day is expected to be greeted with both protests and some celebrations on the island of Ireland.

In the final hours before the UK officially leaves the EU, a series of protests have been planned along the Irish border.

Anti-Brexit campaigners will also hold a demonstration at Stormont on Friday afternoon, before Brexit-backers later hold a celebration party at the gates of the seat of Northern Ireland's devolved government from 10.30pm for a countdown to 11pm.

Most Read

Local News

From hospital bed to 42km, ‘Running saved my life’

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Brexit

Lib Dem leader in Europe voices 'serious concerns' for Gib in trade talks

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Local News

Two air incursions delay BA plane twice

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

In new memoir, García-Margallo admits border controls were punitive politics

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Each will fight for their interests, says EC president on 'emotional' Brexit day

31st January 2020

Brexit
Von der Leyen calls for close partnership with UK after Brexit

30th January 2020

Brexit
Lib Dem leader in Europe voices 'serious concerns' for Gib in trade talks

30th January 2020

Brexit
European Parliament expected to sign off Brexit deal

29th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020