Tue 31st Dec, 2024

Leslie Grech and Stewart Harrison appointed MBE in New Year Honours List

Stewart Harrison and Leslie Grech.

By Gabriella Peralta
30th December 2024

Calpe rowing coach Leslie Grech and founding trustee of the Digital Skills Academy, Stewart Harrison, have both been appointed by King Charles III to be Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for their services to the community. The New Year’s Honours list was released last night with both men recognised...

