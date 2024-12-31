Leslie Grech and Stewart Harrison appointed MBE in New Year Honours List
Calpe rowing coach Leslie Grech and founding trustee of the Digital Skills Academy, Stewart Harrison, have both been appointed by King Charles III to be Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for their services to the community. The New Year’s Honours list was released last night with both men recognised...
