Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Licudi attends Education World Forum and the BETT Show in London

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2020

The Minister for Education, Gilbert Licudi, attended the Education World Forum and the BETT Show in London last week.

The Education World Forum is held in January each year and brings together Education Ministers and other professionals from almost 100 countries representing over two-thirds of the world’s population to debate future education policy.

This year’s theme at the Forum was ‘One generation - what does it take to transform education?’

Whilst in London, Mr Licudi, accompanied by Senior Education Adviser, Keri Scott, attended a reception hosted by the Secretary of State for Education, the Gavin Williamson.

Mr Licudi and Ms Scott were then joined by Education Adviser, Christopher Gomila, at the BETT Show.

BETT is one of the leading shows in the world showcasing education technology and innovation. A series of presentations and discussions on education are also held at BETT.

The Gibraltar delegation attended a panel discussion entitled Educating the Workforce of the Future - Made by Dyslexia. They then met with Made by Dyslexia founder and CEO, Kate Griggs.

“Both the Forum and the BETT Show have provided valuable insights into developments and technological advancements in education,” Mr Licudi said.

“We were glad to meet with Ms Griggs following the signing by the Chief Minister of the Made by Dyslexia Pledge.”

“We discussed plans by the Department of Education for the training of teachers on dyslexia awareness as well as the holding of a full day seminar on dyslexia in Gibraltar later this year.”

Most Read

Local News

Two air incursions delay BA plane twice

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

In new memoir, García-Margallo admits border controls were punitive politics

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Govt files DPC application for beautification of Governor's Parade

Mon 27th Jan, 2020

Local News

Public debate explores 5G plans and concerns

Mon 27th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Business task group meets today in BID plan

29th January 2020

Local News
Nicholas Parsons, a staunch supporter of Gib’s literary festival, dies age 96

29th January 2020

Local News
GDP puts focus on diversity and inclusion

29th January 2020

Local News
CM to meet Podemos head in Andalucia

29th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020