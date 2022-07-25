Life-saving advice issued on World Drowning Prevention Day

Today is World Drowning Prevention Day and the Gibraltar Government has marked the occasion issuing simple advice that could save lives.

The global advocacy event, which follows a UN resolution last year, serves as an opportunity to highlight the tragic and profound impact of drowning on families and communities and offers life-saving solutions to prevent it.

The World Health Organisation estimates that some 236,000 people drown every year.

Drowning is among the 10 leading causes of death for children aged 5-14 years.

More than 90% of drowning deaths occur in rivers, lakes, wells, domestic water storage vessels and swimming pools.

Through a programme of preventive actions, training and equipment support, we continue to promote water safety for all.

Yesterday the Lifeguard Service began handing out leaflets with some tips on the “Dos and Don’ts” of water safety.