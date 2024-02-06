Life stories shared in GibTalks
GibTalks returned for its ninth edition at the John Mackintosh Hall this weekend with 14 speakers sharing their stories. Today the Chronicle looks at the morning session. By Simon Warburton Reverberating to the sound of Robbie Williams belting out ‘Let me entertain you’ and backed by pulsing blue lights, this year’s GibTalks roared into life...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here