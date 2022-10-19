Lightning Talks set to form part of Gibraltar Literature Week

Gibraltar Cultural Services, organisers of Gibraltar Literature Week, have announced ‘Lightning Talks’ will form part of the week long programme of events.

“The evening will see a selection of speakers that will inspire, engage and enthrall in ten-minute presentations. These talks promise to be fun and entertaining whilst shedding a spotlight on some curious literary journeys and related experiences,” said a statement from GCS.

The audience will learn about an international writer and illustrator’s residency held on the Rock; the experiences of a young writer as he completes his first novella; writing for the stage; becoming an established author on Amazon, and a joint school writing project where students have written content for their younger counterparts.

The Lightning Talks will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Tickets are available from buytickets.gi. More details on the programme and the week in general on culture.gi

If you have any queries, contact GCS Development Department on 200 41961 or email development@culture.gov.gi