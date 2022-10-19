Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Lightning Talks set to form part of Gibraltar Literature Week

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services, organisers of Gibraltar Literature Week, have announced ‘Lightning Talks’ will form part of the week long programme of events.

“The evening will see a selection of speakers that will inspire, engage and enthrall in ten-minute presentations. These talks promise to be fun and entertaining whilst shedding a spotlight on some curious literary journeys and related experiences,” said a statement from GCS.

The audience will learn about an international writer and illustrator’s residency held on the Rock; the experiences of a young writer as he completes his first novella; writing for the stage; becoming an established author on Amazon, and a joint school writing project where students have written content for their younger counterparts.
The Lightning Talks will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Tickets are available from buytickets.gi. More details on the programme and the week in general on culture.gi
If you have any queries, contact GCS Development Department on 200 41961 or email development@culture.gov.gi

Most Read

Local News

DPC to discuss application for major development on Devil’s Tower Road

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Local News

Mayor pays tribute to staff on John Cochrane Ward

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for North Front mortuary

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Local News

GHA announces new system for GP appointments

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Local News

Ombudsman urges transparency on income criteria for residency applications

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ministry of Business, Tourism and the Port become Dementia Friends

19th October 2022

Local News
Rope Rescue reaccreditation courses for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

19th October 2022

Local News
Ministry of Equality reminds Public to register their interest for Women’s Mentorship Programme Fourth Cycle

19th October 2022

Local News
GibTalks 2023

19th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022