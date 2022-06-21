Linares attends Falkland Islands remembrance ceremony

Government Minister Steven Linares represented Gibraltar in marking the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation in 1982.

Mr Linares met with officials and politicians to learn more about the issues, challenges and opportunities facing the Falkland Islands.

During the ceremony, Mr Linares laid a wreath at the Liberation Monument on behalf of the Government and the people of Gibraltar in memory of those who served during the war.

Mr Linares alongside Thomas Bale, Falkland Islands Government Director of Health and Social Services, unveiled a painting and plaque at the King Edward VII memorial hospital, commemorating the role of the SS Uganda in the conflict.

“It was an honour to travel to the Falkland Islands to pay the respects of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the people of Gibraltar in remembrance of those who lost their lives in service of the liberation of the Falkland Islands,” Mr Linares said.

“Gibraltar’s connection with the Falkland Islands is historic and long-lasting, and I look forward to further developing the links between our two countries.”

The Government said Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands share mutual support for their respective right to self-determination and a commitment to further the growing opportunities for commerce between the two countries.