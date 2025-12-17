Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Linares part of La Linea art project ‘Light in the Streets’

Edward Linares, third from the left, is pictured next to the Mayor of La Linea Juan Franco, and the other participating artists.

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2025

Gibraltarian artist Edward Linares was one of four photographers from Gibraltar and Spain who exhibited his work recently in La Linea. The exhibition formed part of ‘fotografias en la calle’ – photographs in the streets and was organised as part of the project ‘Luz en la Calle - Light in the Streets’. The art up close and personal was held at the newly refurbished Paseo de La Velada at the Plaza del Teatro.

The selection of 12 photographs by the artist aimed to challenge the viewer’s perception of “what a spring could be” under the title ‘There will always be a Spring’. His work visually reflected on perception, memory and hope.

The photographs were presented on a large-scale and using backlighting. The artist wanted to subvert any technical or popular preconceptions which may be attributed to what in many photographic circles may be considered a “good” photograph.

In selecting the images, he explained, he fully considered the fact that these photographs were to be exhibited in an exterior public space.

“At the same time, they would be backlit in light boxes in the low light of a winters evening, thereby offering the observer the opportunity to free their personal memories that could invoke the optimistic emotions of spring in a dark winters night,” he said.

The 12 photographs generally featured floral images all bursting with the colour of spring.

