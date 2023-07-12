Linares signals tougher stance on housing arrears
The Department of Housing has filed “a good number of cases before court and is currently preparing the next batch of cases for processing” in a bid to recover rent arrears, Minister for Housing Steven Linares said in his budget speech on Wednesday. Mr Linares was critical of tenants “who can pay but do not...
