Lincoln made to work by Hound Dogs in Rock Cup quarter finals

The last time Lincoln Red Imps and Hound Dogs faced each other in the Rock Cup was in the 2016/17 season, when Lincoln put twelve goals past the then second-division side.

Just under ten years later, it was a very different Hound Dogs that Lincoln Red Imps were facing.

Hound Dogs had progressed through the first round after holding Bruno Magpies to a draw and winning on penalties. They are now playing in the Senior League, although their debut season has yielded little more than a struggle near the bottom of the table.

Lincoln Red Imps, for their part, had successfully entered the league stage of the Conference League and were just goal difference away from qualifying for the play-off round. However, they are now facing the prospect of finishing second best in the league after losing ground last week with a draw against Europa — two crucial points dropped.

As expected, Lincoln started strongly, showing their strength across the field from the very first whistle. With a congested fixture schedule, Bezares made several changes to his starting eleven, resting players ahead of crucial league matches.

It was a strong but patient start from Lincoln, which allowed Hound Dogs to settle into their defensive roles. After nine minutes, Lincoln won their first corner, but the Hound Dogs keeper cleared the danger well.

The match provided an opportunity for Lincoln’s new signings and fringe players to make their mark, while also allowing Bezares to continue rotating his squad during what promises to be a long season with little break before European football begins again.

Focused on their defensive duties, Hound Dogs were disciplined and committed, limiting Lincoln’s attacking threat while remaining alert to offensive opportunities. Their win against Bruno Magpies showed they were not afraid of forcing a draw and gambling on penalties if no breakthrough arrived in 90 minutes.

It was one of the biggest crowds seen during the Rock Cup quarter-finals. Although the main stand was less than a third full, it was arguably the loudest of the quarter-finals. Hound Dogs had their own vocal support, cheering moments such as a fine save by Hamms in the 21st minute. Young voices could also be heard, mainly backing Lincoln, who were creating opportunities but had yet to find the net after 25 minutes.

Lincoln will face Hound Dogs again on February 26 in a twice-rescheduled league match. However, as the first half entered its final ten minutes, what many had expected to be a comfortable fixture was proving anything but.

Hamm produced another good save in the 37th minute in his unorthodox style, while moments later Kike missed the target. Although the likes of De Barr and Torrilla had not started, Lincoln’s strength was evident, yet they continued to find Hound Dogs a stubborn and focused defensive wall.

In the 40th minute, Hound Dogs registered their first shot on target with a long-range effort. Hankins had to readjust after his first touch slipped on the wet surface, nearly allowing the ball past him — a warning that while the score remained goalless, anything was still possible.

A goalless first half gave Hound Dogs a morale boost heading into the break.

Lincoln Red Imps started the second half with an immediate goal in their first attack, denting what had been a morale-boosting first-half performance from Hound Dogs. Elgogashby struck first time on the run from an Eesteling cross into the middle. Whatever Segovia, the coach on the day, had said at half-time appeared to have had an effect, as Lincoln threatened again moments later.

The goalscorer’s celebration was short-lived, however, as he was forced off the pitch just three minutes later. Tjay De Barr came on, highlighting the strength available on Lincoln’s bench.

De Barr quickly assumed his usual playmaking role, distributing through the middle and taking defenders on. There was a brief spell of end-to-end action, with Lincoln threatening a second before being forced to track back quickly to deal with a Hound Dogs counterattack.

By the hour mark, Lincoln were finding dangerous areas with greater frequency. Hound Dogs remained resilient, however, defending with renewed intensity. With even the smallest opportunities, they surged forward on quick counters, forcing Lincoln to maintain an unexpected presence at the back.

In the 65th minute, Hankins threw himself at the feet of Lugolio after the ball broke free through the middle — further evidence that while Hound Dogs had not posed a sustained threat, they were capable of pouncing on any opportunity.

Kike settled matters in the 68th minute. Eesteling again broke down the right with pace and delivered a low-driven pass that Kike met with a cool finish past Hamms.

With twenty minutes remaining, the two-goal lead — while not unassailable — was a significant blow to Hound Dogs’ hopes of levelling the match, having not seriously tested Lincoln enough to suggest they could score two, let alone three.

In the 73rd minute, Kike had a chance to add a third but headed well wide from a floated De Barr free-kick. Pozo, who had not had many opportunities, was replaced by Clinton, with Morata also introduced as Lincoln searched for another goal.

Kike later saw another effort flash across goal, grazing past the far post. Moments later, Hamm bravely dived at the feet of an oncoming attacker to block a half-volley.

With twelve minutes remaining, Faller saw an attempt skim past Hankins’ near post as Hound Dogs had a chance to narrow the gap.

Despite the daunting task, Hound Dogs did not abandon hope of pulling a goal back. They advanced their lines and pressed higher up the pitch, refusing to concede mentally even as time ran out.

Lincoln were made to work for their victory, unable to ease off even in the final five minutes. Hound Dogs provided further proof that their presence in the quarter-finals was no fluke, but rather the result of a tactical approach that played to their strengths.

Although defeated, Hound Dogs made Lincoln fight for every breakthrough, showing resilience and determination that required the defending league champions to rely on their strength in depth.

Their determination did result in a yellow card late on after Hankins was challenged in a 50-50 ball with both feet raised. Gashi was booked — a challenge that could easily have resulted in a red.

Lincoln progressed to the semi-finals, but it was a victory far removed from their 12–0 triumph nine years earlier in the same competition.

With Bezares watching from the stands due to a sanction from their previous Rock Cup match, the game may also have provided him with a different perspective on his squad as they head into three crucial matches, where dropping further points in the league could cost them the title.