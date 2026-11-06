Lincoln Red Imps climb to within the knock-out positions in Conference League table

Lincoln Red Imps’ victory against Hadjuk Split has seen them climb to 22nd in the Conference League table from 36th, leaving them above fourteen other clubs.

Notably, the victory places Lincoln Red Imps within the knockout phase play-off places, albeit among the unseeded teams, alongside the likes of Braga, Gent and Riga.

The Imps face two crucial matches before taking on the daunting task of facing Monaco in their final league phase fixture. Their next opponents will be Egnatia, who currently sit 26th in the table, with two draws and one defeat to their name, placing them in the elimination places.

This will be an away match for the Imps, who will travel to Albania hoping to once again frustrate their opponents. Their latest Conference League victory, however, sees them currently sitting above Egnatia in the table, with the Albanian side looking to pick up points and leapfrog them.

The Imps will then face Midtjylland at the Europa Sports Stadium. The Danes currently sit third from bottom in the table, with one draw from three matches their only points so far.

Lincoln Red Imps are no strangers to the strengths of the Danish side, having faced them in the past. The two sides met in the Champions League back in 2015, with Midtjylland winning both legs, the first 1-0 in Denmark before securing a 2-0 victory at the Victoria Stadium.

Much has changed since then, with Lincoln Red Imps having qualified for the Conference League league phase three times and already recorded numerous successes in European competitions.

Lincoln will be looking to collect as many points as possible from their two upcoming clashes against Egnatia and Midtjylland, with the aim of bettering last season’s seven-point tally.

Already with three points to their name and three matches still to play, Lincoln will find it difficult to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition. However, unlike their next two opponents, the Imps are now looking to protect their current position rather than trying to break into the qualifying places from behind. That, in itself, adds pressure on their opponents.