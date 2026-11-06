Lincoln Red Imps silence Hajduk Split to claim another European scalp

Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 Hadjuk Split

Just 500 tickets had been allocated to visiting Hajduk Split supporters for their match against Lincoln Red Imps, yet despite the stadium being officially sold out, Europa Sports Park was far from full.

The high-risk security classification of the fixture, following previous incidents involving Hajduk supporters during the Conference League, had resulted in reduced ticket allocations for both sets of supporters. This allowed additional segregation measures to be put in place, with large sections of the stadium effectively kept empty to separate the two groups.

The security operation was particularly visible as Croatian supporters made their way to the stadium. Having crossed the border, they marched through Ocean Village, along Queensway and towards Europa Point, bringing traffic to a standstill through the city and the south district. Police had monitored the procession throughout, firstly from a distance, with a police van eventually meeting the supporters, sirens sounding as officers stepped out to escort them towards the stadium from Ragged Staff Gate.

For Gibraltar, the sight of hundreds of visiting supporters marching through its streets was perhaps an unfamiliar one, although it would not have surprised those accustomed to following European football. Such marches have become a familiar feature of Croatian football support, particularly since the World Cup brought such football supporters scenes to a global audience.

At the stadium, security checks were thorough. Those without tickets were refused entry, with some later gathering around the perimeter fencing in an attempt to watch the match from outside.

Inside, the segregation arrangements were equally prominent. Yellow-vested security personnel were positioned throughout the ground, with a sizeable contingent forming a human barrier between the visiting supporters and the empty seating behind them. Plastic sheeting covered sections of the stands, preventing access to areas that would otherwise have provided a route towards the home supporters' section.

The number of security personnel deployed was considerably greater than that seen at many matches in recent years. Their presence was a clear indication of the measures taken to ensure the fixture passed without incident.

The atmosphere was noisy, with sustained chanting and the beat of the visiting supporters' drum dominating the stands. There was, however, no known trouble reported at least up to the final whistle beyond the disruption to traffic caused by the march to the stadium.

The behaviour of the visiting supporters was very much under scrutiny throughout the evening. Hajduk Split had already faced a series of UEFA disciplinary sanctions over the conduct of their supporters, with their most recent punishment following incidents during their home fixture against Ajax. That decision had required their next European home match to be played behind closed doors, alongside a further suspended stadium-closure sanction should similar incidents involving pyrotechnics occur again. The club was therefore under considerable pressure to ensure there were no further incidents, with the possibility of additional disciplinary action hanging over them.

Once the referee's whistle sounded, however, attention turned to the football.

The first 15 minutes saw Hajduk attempt to impose themselves, but Lincoln were far from overawed by the occasion. The first corner came in the fifth minute, although the visitors initially struggled to find a way through a disciplined Lincoln defence.

The noise from the south stand drowned out much of the response from the Lincoln supporters, making the match feel more like an away fixture for the Imps. But, as Jaylan Hankins had suggested before the match, the noise from the opposition supporters was something that would only increase the players' determination to perform.

Hajduk gradually settled into the match after the opening quarter of an hour and began to show their strength, pushing Lincoln further back. The Imps, however, remained compact, closing down the available space and looking to exploit opportunities on the counter.

On 22 minutes, Toledano found Toni, whose floated cross failed to reach Kike waiting in the middle. Hajduk responded through Danllison, who advanced down the wing before seeing his delivery blocked for a corner.

As the half progressed, the visitors began to enjoy greater possession and territory. Lincoln's defensive shape was increasingly tested, with both Kike and Toledano having to drop back to assist when required. The visitors were finding little room to play through the middle, however, as the Imps continued to hold their lines.

On 26 minutes, Cardoso conceded a free kick at the edge of the penalty area. Sego's effort missed the target. Another free kick followed after Cardoso was penalised again, but Toledano was on hand to head the floated delivery clear.

Lincoln continued to look dangerous when they broke forward. Toledano received a pass from his Dutch team-mate at the other end but was unable to control the ball sufficiently to get a shot away. Nano, the oldest goalscorer in Conference League history, was then released by a pass from Toni, but could not get the ball through. Lincoln recovered possession and sent another ball into the goalmouth, with Nano delivering a good cross only for Kike to be denied by the goalkeeper.

Despite Hajduk's dominance in possession, Lincoln were frustrating their opponents and creating openings of their own. The first half ended goalless, with the Imps having successfully restricted the visitors while offering a threat on the counter.

The pattern continued after the restart, with Hajduk looking to increase the pressure but Lincoln sticking to the same disciplined approach.

On 50 minutes, Eersteling won a free kick close to the top of the penalty area after threatening to break through the defence. Lincoln had an opportunity when the ball was played across the goalmouth, but Toledano saw it poked away before he could control it. Toni's subsequent delivery back into the area was sent high over the bar by Lopes.

Hajduk immediately returned to the offensive, committing numbers forward and forcing Lincoln to defend deep.

With an hour played, Soticek was booked for feigning a foul, while Hajduk had still not managed to seriously test Hankins. Lincoln, meanwhile, were beginning to grow in confidence and looked increasingly willing to advance their lines.

Eersteling, who had been carrying a shoulder injury following an earlier challenge, was eventually replaced by Alvarez on the hour mark.

Lincoln's preparation was beginning to show. The Imps had clearly studied their opponents, limiting the space available to their runners and preventing Hajduk from playing with the freedom they would have wanted.

On 63 minutes, Torilla came within millimetres of getting a touch on a ball played across the face of goal. Moments later, Kike was denied by the goalkeeper, who threw himself at the forward's feet to prevent him from getting a shot away. Two significant opportunities had presented themselves as Hajduk briefly switched off defensively.

The visitors responded with changes of their own as they looked to alter the dynamics of the match. With the final 15 minutes approaching, however, their frustration was becoming increasingly evident. Šotiček sent an effort over the crossbar, while Hadžikadunić also failed to find the target as Hajduk renewed their pressure.

The tireless efforts of the Imps were beginning to tell, particularly against a side considered considerably stronger on paper.

Torilla was booked for a challenge which stopped a quick Hajduk counter-attack. A VAR review followed after the initial booking had been shown to the wrong player, although no red card was issued.

Maresic subsequently sent a free kick into the perimeter fencing, where some of the visiting supporters were watching from outside, as Hajduk continued to struggle to find the target.

Lincoln made further changes late on, with Toledano and Toni replaced by Mula and Alvaro Romero.

With 84 minutes played, the match had yet to produce a shot on target, a statistic which underlined the defensive work of the Imps and the frustration they had inflicted on their opponents.

Hankins was finally called upon to produce a magnificent save on his own goal line, denying Hajduk from close range following a corner delivery and keeping Lincoln on level terms.

Further changes followed, with Idrissi and Joe replacing Cardoso and Kike as Lincoln looked to protect the scoreline while introducing fresh legs.

Idrissi's arrival was soon to have an impact. Winning a free kick on the far right, Lincoln had one more opportunity to threaten. Nano delivered the ball towards Rutjen, who flicked it through the Hajduk defence and towards goal. The ball struck the post before bouncing off Hadžikadunić and into the net.

It was Lincoln's first effort on target, although the final touch came from a Hajduk defender.

With six minutes of added time, the urgency was now entirely on the visitors as they desperately searched for an equaliser. Hajduk, who had arrived as favourites, were suddenly facing a surprise defeat.

Lincoln held firm, however, adding another notable scalp to their growing list of European achievements and securing their first three points of this season's Conference League phase after three matches.

As the Hajduk drum finally fell silent, it was the Lincoln Red Imps supporters who celebrated loudest. Gibraltar had witnessed another memorable European night, with the celebrations eventually accompanied by the familiar sounds of Melon Diesel.