Wiseman names his squad for final Nations League matches

Gibraltar head coach Scott Wiseman has named his squad ahead of the coming weeks’ crucial Nations League matches against Andorra and Malta.

Wiseman has little option but to go out looking for wins in both matches, with anything less leaving Gibraltar outside the running for the automatic promotion spot.

Louise Annesley returns to the squad, with Luke Schofield also called up. Interestingly, Jaiden Bartolo, whose brother opted to represent Malta, is not among those selected for the upcoming internationals.

Jayvan Garro and Jesse Gomez, alongside Jeremy Perera, also earn call-ups, while Kai Mauro will be missing.

Gibraltar first face Andorra on November 13 before taking on Malta in their final match just three days later, on Monday, November 16.

In the meantime the Gibraltar U19s head to Bulgaria where they will next week play against Bulgaria, Moldova and Latvia in League B, Group B4 of the U19s Championships qualifiers. Gibraltar's first match on Wednesday November 11 with a 3pm kick-off.