Lincoln Red Imps put four past College 1975

It had been a long time since Lincoln Red Imps entered a weekend matchday without having played a midweek fixture. The postponement of their clash with Europa last Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions provided them with their first midweek break outside of the festive period, as they faced College 1975.

Although the match was able to go ahead, conditions were far from optimal. A strong, swirling wind accompanied by persistent rain caused problems for both sides throughout, making the judgement of the ball’s flight particularly difficult.

College 1975, despite having few chances of finishing in the top six, showed a combative spirit. They managed to hold Lincoln Red Imps for the first half hour, but the mounting pressure eventually told as the Red and Blacks opened the scoring after 35 minutes.

A short free-kick routine between Nano and De Barr saw the latter float the ball towards the edge of the six-yard box. Sosa cleverly flicked it with a back heel into the path of Pozo, who was left unmarked to slot home.

College 1975 were later forced into a substitution when one of their players was stretchered off, with at least four Lincoln players assisting in carrying him from the pitch.

Having defended resolutely for much of the first half, College 1975 were looking forward to the half-time break. While the conditions made things difficult for both sides, they particularly affected Lincoln, with several attacking attempts falling foul of the weather as the ball was repeatedly misdirected.

Lincoln did not take long after the restart to add a second goal to their tally. Sweeping rain continued to lash the pitch, creating dreadful conditions, but it did little to halt Lincoln’s dominance as they pushed for a third.

Approaching the hour mark, Lincoln Red Imps were in full control, calmly moving the ball around as if on a training pitch, while College 1975 appeared to sink further under the relentless rain.

Kike was introduced from the bench, with new signing Mula among those withdrawn. Appeals for a penalty on 60 minutes were waved away by the referee. The swirling winds, particularly near the south stand, made delivering floated crosses difficult, especially from corner kicks. One such delivery almost caught the College goalkeeper out, but a quick reaction prevented the ball from dipping into the far post.

As the rain eased, College 1975 briefly showed signs of life, pushing their lines higher and momentarily keeping Lincoln penned in the middle third. However, with a comfortable two-goal lead, there was little urgency in Lincoln’s play.

College continued to struggle to get past the halfway line. After hitting the woodwork and creating numerous chances, Lincoln eventually sealed the result with two further goals.

The sweeping rains returned for the final five minutes with few wishing for any additional time. Although two minutes injury time was given before the final whistle.

The 4-0 victory for Lincoln Red Imps maintains the tight battle at the top of the table. The Imps are scheduled to play a midweek fixture against Hound Dogs before turning their attention to a Rock Cup clash with St Joseph.